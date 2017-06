May 23 ISRA VISION AG:

* SIGNIFICANT LARGE-SCALE ORDER: 3D MEASUREMENT TECHNOLOGY FOR SURFACE QUALITY OF TOUCHSCREENS

* HAS RECEIVED A STRATEGIC LARGE-SCALE ORDER FROM AN ASIAN CUSTOMER FOR DELIVERY OF 3D INSPECTION SYSTEMS FOR TOUCHSCREENS WITH A TOTAL VOLUME OF WELL OVER 5 MILLION EUROS

* ISRA IS ANTICIPATING FOR 2016/2017 FINANCIAL YEAR FURTHER PROFITABLE ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROX. 10 PERCENT WITH AT LEAST STABLE MARGINS, PROVIDED THAT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS DO NOT SIGNIFICANTLY CHANGE

* TO EXPAND ITS MARKET POSITION FURTHER, PLANS TO STRENGTHEN ITS PRESENCE IN ASIAN PRODUCER MARKETS AND TO IMPLEMENT RESPECTIVE MEASURES FOR THIS TO BE ABLE TO GENERATE REVENUES IN THIS CURRENT YEAR

* BASED ON THIS, ISRA IS CONTINUOUSLY PREPARING TO REACH PLANNED REVENUE DIMENSION OF OVER 150 MILLION EUROS IN MEDIUM-TERM