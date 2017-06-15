BRIEF-Chugoku Bank to retire treasury shares
* Says it will retire 5 million shares (2.5 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on June 30
June 15 Integrated Core Strategies (US) LLC:
* Israel Englander reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Resolute Energy Corp as of June 8 Source text: (bit.ly/2sxHSnY) Further company coverage:
* Says it will acquire Chiba-based property for 3.75 billion yen from AEON RETAIL Co Ltd, on Nov. 30