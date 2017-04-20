Oil, banks trip up European shares
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
April 20 My Size Inc:
* Israeli Post terminates relationship with Mysize, Inc.
* My Size Inc says company received a letter from Israeli Postal Service terminating its relationship
* My Size Inc - letter received by Mysize today from Israeli Post expressed its discontent with series of previous events Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
* Autodis Group - Autodis Group will divest subsidiary AD Poland to Rhiag Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation