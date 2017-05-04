May 4 iStar Inc

* Istar announces first quarter 2017 results and recent developments

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.16

* Q1 loss per share $0.38

* Target net income per diluted common share for fy 2017 raised to a range of $2.15 - $2.65 from prior target of $0.65

* Target adjusted income per diluted common share for fy 2017 raised to a range of $3.00 - $3.50 from prior target of $1.5

