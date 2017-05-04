Australia shares fall on financials, real estate stocks; NZ hits new high
June 20 Australian shares fell on Tuesday, led down by real estate and financials stocks.
May 4 iStar Inc
* Istar announces first quarter 2017 results and recent developments
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.16
* Q1 loss per share $0.38
* Target net income per diluted common share for fy 2017 raised to a range of $2.15 - $2.65 from prior target of $0.65
* Target adjusted income per diluted common share for fy 2017 raised to a range of $3.00 - $3.50 from prior target of $1.5
* Qtrly total revenues $113.6 million versus $114.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sanjeev Kapur joins Metlife as chief marketing officer for Asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: