U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $3 bln in week: Lipper
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
June 6 Istyle Inc
* Says it will issue 4.2 million new shares at the price of 868.6 yen per share, or 3.65 billion yen in total, through international offering
* The previous plan was disclosed on June 5
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/hIbOV1
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
* J2 Global announces pricing of $650 million senior unsecured notes