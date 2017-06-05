June 5Istyle Inc

* Says it plans to issue 4.2 million new shares via overseas offering

* Says payment date on June 20

* Says three shareholders of the co plan to sell 4.2 million shares of the co

* Says proceeds will be used for repayment of loan, fund of acquisitions and development expenses

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/byflAu

