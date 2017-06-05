PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 23
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 5Istyle Inc
* Says it plans to issue 4.2 million new shares via overseas offering
* Says payment date on June 20
* Says three shareholders of the co plan to sell 4.2 million shares of the co
* Says proceeds will be used for repayment of loan, fund of acquisitions and development expenses
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/byflAu
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SINGAPORE, June 23 Singapore's industrial production in May grew for the 10th consecutive month from a year earlier, helped by strong electronics output, data showed on Friday.