March 31 Istyle Inc:

* Says it will take out a loan of 2,100 million yen from The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd, with interest of one month TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate) +0.20 percent

* Says proceeds to be used to acquire stakes in Hermo Creative(M)Sdn. Bhd

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/qo9XYp

