BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 9 Isu Petasys Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to buy 187.5 million shares of KongHong company ISU Petasys Asia Ltd, a printed circuit board firm, for 33.75 billion won
* Says it will hold 96.1 percent stake(313.0 million shares) in target company after transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/EuzLhp
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NAIROBI, June 22Frontier Services Group (FSG) , co-founded by Erik Prince who created the U.S. security firm Blackwater, said on Thursday it would provide logistics, aviation and security services for a regional development project in Somalia.