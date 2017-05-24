Strike at Volkswagen's Slovak unit to continue after talks fail - union
BRATISLAVA, June 22 A strike at Volkswagen's Slovak unit will continue into a fourth day after talks on wage deal failed, union chief Zoroslav Smolinsky said on Thursday.
May 24 I.T. Ltd
* FY net profit of group increased by 50.2 pct to HK$315.0 million
* FY total turnover of the group increased by 6.1 pct to HK$8,001.3 million
* A final dividend of 13.0 hk cents (2016: 8.4 hk cents per ordinary share) for year ended 28 February 2017 is to be proposed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rGEYcs) Further company coverage: