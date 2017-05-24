May 24 I.T. Ltd

* FY net profit of group increased by 50.2 pct to HK$315.0 million

* FY total turnover of the group increased by 6.1 pct to HK$8,001.3 million

* A final dividend of 13.0 hk cents (2016: 8.4 hk cents per ordinary share) for year ended 28 February 2017 is to be proposed