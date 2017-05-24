May 24 Carrefour SA:

* Investment bank Itaú BBA will be the lead underwriter of Brazilian retailer Atacadão's initial public offering

* Investment banking units of Bank of America Merrill Lynch , Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Banco Bradesco SA and Santander Brasil SA will also underwrite IPO

* Shareholders Carrefour and Península Participações will sell stock in IPO

* Funds will be used to settle swap positions, bolster working capital and fund intercompany payments Further company coverage: