BRIEF-Bega Cheese updates on institutional placement and share purchase plan
* Announce a non-underwritten institutional share placement to raise approximately A$122.5 million
May 22 ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA
* SAYS BOARD APPROVES POSSIBILITY TO ISSUE ONE OR MORE BOND ISSUES BY DEC. 31 FOR UP TO EUR 5 MILLION WITH INTEREST RATE OF 7% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announce a non-underwritten institutional share placement to raise approximately A$122.5 million
June 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.