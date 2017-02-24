BRIEF-Bank of Hangzhou to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 6
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/share and distribute 0.4 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
Feb 24 Head of Cariplo banking foundation Giuseppe Guzzetti says:
* The foundation will not write down the value of its stake in Italian bank-rescue fund Atlante
* The foundation does not want to lose a single euro on this investment (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.11 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5