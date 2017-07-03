BRIEF-Italy's Banca Carige approves cash call of up to 500 mln euros, bad loan sale

July 3 (Reuters) - Italian lender Banca Carige says:

* approves capital increase of up to 500 million euros ($567.90 million)

* capital increase guaranteed by Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank in roles as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners

* to sell 1.2 billion euros of bad loans

* to sell assets worth at least 200 million euros

* appoints Andrea Soro as Chief Financial Officer Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Reporting by Milan newsroom. Editing by Jane Merriman)