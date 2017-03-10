BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 10 Italian newspaper publisher Il Sole 24 Ore says:
* New management committed to relaunching the company
* Confirms intention to cooperate with authorities to establish what happened
* It will act with determination to protect the company's interests
* The editor of Italy's biggest-selling financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore S24.MI and two former top managers are being investigated by Milan prosecutors for allegedly issuing false corporate statements, a judicial source said on Friday. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.