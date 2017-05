April 5 Popolare di Vicenza says:

* It has sold 6.02 percent in Cattolica Assicurazioni through accelerated book building (ABB) at 7.25 euros per shares for total of 76.125 million euros

* ABB is exclusively for Italian investors

* It holds 9.05 percent of Cattolica Assicurazioni after ABB operation, with 90-day lock-up commitment

* Equita Sim was sole bookrunner of operation