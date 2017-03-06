BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
March 6 Italian clothing company Stefanel says:
* has filed request with Treviso court for a further 60 days to present debt restructuring plan
* Original deadline was March 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION