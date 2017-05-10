BRIEF-Cvc Capital Partners agrees to acquire Etraveli
* Says CVC Capital Partners Fund VI agrees to acquire Etraveli Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)
May 10 Italy's UBI Banca says:
* has finalised acquisition of three small banks, Banca Marche, Banca Etruria and CariChieti
* purchased from Italian Resolution fund
* acquisition concluded after receiving required authorisation from European Central Bank, European Commission and Bank of Italy.
* deal finalised after seller recapitalised the banks for a total of 713 million euros. The acquired banks and their units disposed of non-performing loans totalling 2.2 billion euros gross, and UBI approved increase in share capital of UBI Banca of up to 400 million euros
* Osvaldo Ranica appointed Chairman of the three banks Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Barclays says is 'considering its position in relation to these developments' over SFO fraud charges