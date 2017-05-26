BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 26 ITC Ltd:
* Recommended dividend of 4.75 rupees per share
* March quarter profit 26.69 billion rupees
* ITC Ltd consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 27.06 billion rupees
* March quarter total income 154.11 billion rupees
* Profit in March quarter last year was 26.47 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 142.58 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2qiCPah) Further company coverage:
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016