May 26 ITC Ltd:

* Recommended dividend of 4.75 rupees per share

* March quarter profit 26.69 billion rupees

* ITC Ltd consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 27.06 billion rupees

* March quarter total income 154.11 billion rupees

* Profit in March quarter last year was 26.47 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 142.58 billion rupees