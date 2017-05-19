BRIEF-Surgery Partners announces pricing of $370 mln senior note offering
* Surgery Partners Inc announces pricing of $370 million senior note offering
May 19 ITC Properties Group Ltd
* Group is expected to record a significant decrease in net profit for year ended 31st March, 2017
* Expected to record a significant decrease in net profit for year ended 31st March, 2017
* Expected result due to significant decrease in share of profits from an associate of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Infusystem's board of directors rejects 22nw Fund's unsolicited proposal as inadequate