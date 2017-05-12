BRIEF-Sree Sakthi Paper Mills to consider allotment of preference shares
* Says to consider allotment of 11.25% non convertible cumulative redeemable preference shares
May 12 ITD Cementation India Ltd
* Says appointed Prasad Patwardhan as chief financial officer of company in place of S. Ramnath
Jun 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.16 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.20 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.17 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -----