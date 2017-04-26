April 26 Itesoft SA:

* FY operating income EUR 0.9 million ($978,750.00) versus EUR 0.7 million year ago

* FY net loss group share EUR 0.2 million versus profit of EUR 1.0 million year ago

* Expects continuation of growth and a two digit operating margin for 2017

* Expects to increase its sales of licenses and its recurring revenues in 2017