BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Investment Technology Group Inc:
* ITG reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 revenue $120.8 million versus $124.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Investment technology group inc - qtrly adjusted net income $0.05 per diluted share
* Investment technology group inc - qtrly average daily trading volume in u.s. Was 151 million shares versus 162 million shares in q1 of 2016
* Q1 revenue view $119.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.