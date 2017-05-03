BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Investment Technology Group Inc:
* ITG reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 revenue $120.8 million versus $124.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly average daily trading volume in U.S. was 151 million shares versus 162 million shares in Q1 of 2016
* Q1 revenue view $119.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says there were no non-GAAP adjustments to results for Q1 2017; Q1 2016 adjusted net income was $0.05 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.