May 3 Investment Technology Group Inc:

* ITG reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 revenue $120.8 million versus $124.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly average daily trading volume in U.S. was 151 million shares versus 162 million shares in Q1 of 2016

* Q1 revenue view $119.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says there were no non-GAAP adjustments to results for Q1 2017; Q1 2016 adjusted net income was $0.05 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)