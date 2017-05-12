BRIEF-Boeing, Azerbaijan Airlines announce commitment for four 787 Dreamliners
* Boeing, Azerbaijan Airlines announce commitment for four 787 Dreamliners
May 12 Ithaca Energy Inc
* Ithaca Energy Inc announces Delek takeover -- compulsory shares acquisition
* Announces Delek takeover offer for a cash consideration of C$1.95 per share
* Ithaca Energy - holders of remaining common shares not currently owned by offeror entitled to receive C$1.95 in cash per share
* Intends to seek cancellation of admission trade on AIM market of LSE, voluntarily delist from TSX following acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing, Azerbaijan Airlines announce commitment for four 787 Dreamliners
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces final results of cash tender offers for senior notes