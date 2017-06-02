GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, still on track for winning week
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
June 2 Ithaca Energy Inc:
* Ithaca Energy Inc.- compulsory shares acquisition & delisting update
* DKL Investments Limited mailed notice of compulsory acquisition to remaining holders of co's common shares
* Holders of remaining common shares not currently owned by DKL Investments entitled to receive same consideration as paid under offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
* Friend of ousted leader S.Korea leader jailed for three years