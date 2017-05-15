BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital Corp units open at $10.00 in debut vs IPO price of $10.00/unit
* Constellation Alpha Capital Corp units open at $10.00 in debut on NASDAQ versus IPO price of $10.00 per unit Further company coverage:
May 15 Ithaca Energy Inc
* Qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Average production in 2017 is forecast to be in range of 18,000 to 19,000 boepd (80% oil)
* Qtrly unit operating expenditure reduced to $21/boe, down from $23/boe average rate in 2016
* Qtrly earnings of $11 million
* Forecast 2017 net unit operating expenditure is anticipated to be approximately $18/boe
WASHINGTON, June 20 The Federal Reserve on Tuesday said it dropped an enforcement action against JPMorgan Chase & Co in a 2011 bid-rigging matter and the bank will no longer have to submit compliance paperwork, the central bank said on Tuesday.