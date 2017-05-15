May 15 Ithaca Energy Inc

* Qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day

* Average production in 2017 is forecast to be in range of 18,000 to 19,000 boepd (80% oil)

* Qtrly unit operating expenditure reduced to $21/boe, down from $23/boe average rate in 2016

* Qtrly earnings of $11 million

* Forecast 2017 net unit operating expenditure is anticipated to be approximately $18/boe

