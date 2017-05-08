May 8 ITT Inc-

* ITT reports solid 2017 first-quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.64 excluding items

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.52

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ITT Inc - company is maintaining its previously announced 2017 full-year revenue guidance in range of down 2 percent to up 2 percent

* ITT Inc qtrly gaap revenue up 3% to $626 million

* ITT Inc qtrly organic revenue up 2%

* ITT Inc - is raising midpoint of its previous gaap and adjusted eps guidance by $0.05 for 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.38, revenue view $2.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $606.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: