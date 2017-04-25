BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 25 Ivanhoe Mines Ltd
* Ivanhoe Mines - appointed 3mine-financing institutions to arrange debt financing for development of Platreef Mine in South Africa
* Ivanhoe mines - 3 Imlas will make efforts to provide about $450 million toward total debt financing of up to US$1 billion for Platreef's first-phase development
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018