WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 10 IVF Hartmann Holding AG:
* FY sales increased by 1.8 pct to 134.7 million Swiss francs ($133.08 million)
* FY EBIT rose by 4.1 pct to 19.7 million Swiss francs. At 16.4 million francs, group profit exceeded the previous year's level by 2.2 pct
* Dividend of 2.40 francs per share(previous year 2.30 francs per share) Source text: bit.ly/2mHvQ7B Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0122 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.