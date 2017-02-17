Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 17 Ivory Properties Group Bhd
* Unit entered into a joint venture agreement with Asia Green Development Sdn Bhd for the proposed development of land
* Proposed JV is not expected to have any effect on earnings of co for FY ending 31 March 2017; deal expected to contribute positively to earnings of co Source text (bit.ly/2lqerjd) Further company coverage:
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
CAIRO, May 29 Egypt's cabinet approved raising the minimum income tax threshold to 7,200 Egyptian pounds ($398) a year from 6,500 pounds, Deputy Finance Minister for fiscal policies, Amr al-Munir told a news conference on Monday.