BRIEF-Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town's unit wins land auction for 5 bln yuan
* Says unit wins land auction for 5.0 billion yuan ($731.18 million)
May 25 IVS Group SA:
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 5.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 TOTAL REVENUES EUR 101.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 88.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Signed definive agreement for China’S Zhejiang Geely Holding group to take 49.9% equity in Malaysia’S first carmaker, Proton Holdings Berhad