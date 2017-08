BRIEF-IVS Group says Court of Lazio confirms decision of AGCM

July 31 (Reuters) - IVS GROUP SA:

* COURT OF LAZIO DECIDED ON APPEAL FILED BY IVS ITALIA, OTHER 13 ITALIAN COMPANIES ACTIVE IN VENDING INDUSTRY AND CONFIDA AGAINST DECISION OF ITALIAN ANTITRUST AUTHORITY

* COURT OF LAZIO CONFIRMED DECISION OF ANTITRUST AUTHORITY (AGCM) WITH REFERENCE TO ALL OF COMPANIES INVOLVED IN PROCEDURE, LEAVING TO AGCM DEFINITION OF FINES APPLICABLE TO THREE OF THEM

* AS REGARDS IVS ITALIA, COURT CONFIRMED FINE OF EUR 31.9 MILLION AND HAS OFFSET LEGAL EXPENSES OF EITHER PARTIES DUE TO NOVELTY AND DIFFICULTY OF ISSUES DEALT IN PROCEEDING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)