March 21 Ivu Traffic Technologies AG:

* Consolidated revenue for 2017 is planned at around 62 million euros ($67.00 million) and gross profit at around 45 million euros

* With an expected EBIT of at least 3 million euros, Ivu already aims to return to healthy profit margins of previous years in 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2mLD1Z7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9254 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)