May 15 Iwabuchi Corp:

* Says it has purchased 452,000 additional shares of kyowakougyou Co Ltd, which has been engaged in the manufacturing and sales of engineering materials, as well as electric, civil and construction engineering business in Osaka, Japan

* Purchasing price was 54.2 million yen in all

* Iwabuchi is holding 67.4 percent voting rights, up from 37.9 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/JXHoxx

