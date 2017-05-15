BRIEF-Synertone Communication posts FY loss attributable HK$196.693 mln
* Directors do not recommend payment of any dividends in respect of years ended 31 March 2017 and 2016.
May 15 Iwabuchi Corp:
* Says it has purchased 452,000 additional shares of kyowakougyou Co Ltd, which has been engaged in the manufacturing and sales of engineering materials, as well as electric, civil and construction engineering business in Osaka, Japan
* Purchasing price was 54.2 million yen in all
* Iwabuchi is holding 67.4 percent voting rights, up from 37.9 percent
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/JXHoxx
BOSTON, June 20 Major oil companies like Exxon Mobil and BP Plc have thrown their support behind a carbon tax plan proposed by a group of elder Republican statesmen, according to an advertisement published in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.