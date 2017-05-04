BRIEF-Dassault Systemes buys majority stake in Outscale
June 20 Dassault Systemes: * Financial terms of deal not disclosed * Outscale is a fast-growing cloud technology company
May 4 IXONOS OYJ
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 0.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 2.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 TURNOVER EUR 4.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
* OPERATING PROFIT OF COMPANY IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE COMPARED TO 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LOS GATOS, Calif., June 19 U.S. local social networking phenomenon Nextdoor is entering Germany, Europe's largest market, the company said on Monday, following expansion moves last year into Britain and the Netherlands, where it has grown rapidly.