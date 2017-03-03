March 3 Ixonos Oyj:
* Says has accepted binding offer of its main owner Tremoko
Oy Ab of a financial arrangement based on borrowed capital of at
most 2.0 million euros ($2.10 million)
* Financial arrangement is combined with additional
financial arrangement of 1.0 million euros implemented earlier
and announced on February 3, 2017
* Financial arrangement executed now enables, if necessary,
Ixonos Plc to obtain 1.0 million euros more than earlier in
additional financing
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9508 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)