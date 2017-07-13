FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
BRIEF-Izea enters into agreement with Waller Capital Partners to initiate process to explore, evaluate strategic alternatives
#Regulatory News
July 13, 2017 / 4:59 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Izea enters into agreement with Waller Capital Partners to initiate process to explore, evaluate strategic alternatives

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Izea Inc

* Izea-Entered into agreement with Waller Capital Partners, Llc, as financial advisor, to initiate process to explore, evaluate strategic alternatives

* Izea Inc - plans to proceed in a timely manner, but has not set a definitive timetable for completion of this process

* Izea Inc - to initiate a process to explore and evaluate strategic alternatives to further enhance shareholder value - SEC filing

* IZEA says does not intend to disclose developments/provide updates on progress of process until it deems further disclosure required - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

