UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 28 IZEA Inc -
* IZEA reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.34
* Q4 revenue $7.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $7.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $32 million to $33 million
* Fy gross margins are expected to range between 47% to 48% compared to 48% in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.