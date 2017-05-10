May 10 Izea Inc
* Izea reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.49
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.44 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 revenue about $29 million to $30 million
* Q1 revenue $6.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $6.4 million
* Revenue backlog, which includes unbilled bookings and
unearned revenue, was $11.8 million at end of q1 2017
* Net bookings increased 5% to $7.8 million in q1 2017
compared to $7.4 million in q1 2016
* Gross margins are expected to range between 48% to 49% in
2017 compared to 48% in 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: