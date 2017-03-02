March 2 J Alexanders Holdings Inc:
* J. Alexander's Holdings Inc reports results for fourth
quarter and full year of 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.18
* Q4 sales fell 3.3 percent to $57.32 million
* Sees 2017 basic EPS of $0.44 - $0.49
* J Alexanders Holdings Inc sees 2017 total revenue $232
million - $234 million
* J Alexanders Holdings Inc sees capital expenditures for
2017 $19mln - $22mln
* J Alexanders Holdings Inc - for J. Alexander's/Redlands
Grill restaurants, qtrly average weekly same store sales per
restaurant were $113,000, up 1.8pct
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.57, revenue view $245.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
