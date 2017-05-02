Fierce clashes break out in Libyan capital Tripoli
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.
May 2 J Alexanders Holdings Inc
* J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. Announces results for first quarter of 2017
* Q1 sales rose 5.2 percent to $59.82 million
* J Alexanders Holdings Inc - basic and diluted earnings per share totaled $0.18 for q1 of 2017 and $0.15 for q1 of 2016
* J Alexanders Holdings Inc - sees fy capital expenditures $ 13 million - $16 million
BEIJING, May 26 Yu'e Bao, a money market fund under China's Ant Financial, will impose a cap on individual accounts at 250,000 yuan ($36,475), amid tightening regulatory oversight of China's financial markets.