May 2 J Alexanders Holdings Inc

* J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. Announces results for first quarter of 2017

* Q1 sales rose 5.2 percent to $59.82 million

* J Alexanders Holdings Inc - basic and diluted earnings per share totaled $0.18 for q1 of 2017 and $0.15 for q1 of 2016

* J Alexanders Holdings Inc - sees fy capital expenditures $ 13 million - $16 million