BRIEF-J C Penney appoints ‍Jeffrey Davis as chief financial officer​

* J C Penney elects Jeffrey Davis as chief financial officer

* J C Penney Company Inc - ‍Jeffrey Davis will succeed Andrew Drexler, who has been serving as interim chief financial officer​

* J C Penney Company Inc says Davis most recently served as chief financial officer at Darden Restaurants

* J C Penney Company Inc - ‍Davis will report to Marvin R. Ellison, chairman and chief executive officer of J C Penney​