BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 24 J & J Snack Foods Corp:
* J & j snack foods reports second quarter sales and earnings
* Q2 earnings per share $0.85
* Q2 sales $246.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $246.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* J & J Snack Foods -acquisition of Hill And Valley Cookie Brands contributed significantly to sales for Q2, but had marginal benefit to operating income.
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results