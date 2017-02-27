BRIEF-Indian Overseas Bank approve issue of equity shares worth 11 bln rupees to Indian govt
* Says approved issue of equity shares worth 11 billion rupees to Indian government Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 27 (Reuters) -
* J. Jill Inc - expect the IPO price of 11.7 mln shares to be between $14.00 and $16.00 per share - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2m298Hw
* Q1 gross profit 66 million dinars versus 67.7 million dinars year ago