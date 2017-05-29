May 29 J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd

* March quarter net profit 262.7 million rupees

* March quarter total income 3.66 billion rupees

* Net profit in march quarter last year was 246 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 4.13 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 2 rupees per share