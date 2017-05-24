May 24 J-Oil Mills Inc
* Says it will issue second series unsecured corporate bonds
worth 12 billion yen
* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen,
issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen and maturity
date on May 28, 2027
* Bonds with an interest rate of 0.37 percent and a term of
10 years
* Subscription date on May 24 and payment date on May 30
* Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. will act
as main underwriters
