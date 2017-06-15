June 15 JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd:

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd says it supplied modules for a floating solar power plant in China

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - 40 MW floating PV solar system is installed in a former flooded coal mining region in Huainan City, Anhui Province, China

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - solar project was connected in May 2017, and has capacity to provide most of light and air conditioning to a nearby city