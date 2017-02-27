BRIEF-India's Riga Sugar Co March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 42.7 million rupees versus profit 182.6 million rupees year ago
Feb 27 Jack Chia Industries Thailand Pcl :
* FY net profit 75.1 million baht versus 97.4 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 42.7 million rupees versus profit 182.6 million rupees year ago
HREBIENOK, Slovakia, May 29 A local mountain guide carrying 100 kilograms on his back was first up a Slovak mountain in a race celebrating the last remaining "sherpas" in Europe, who supply mountain huts with whatever they can carry on their backs.