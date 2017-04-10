BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 10 Jack in the box Inc -
* Announces upcoming CFO retirement
* Jerry Rebel plans to retire as company's chief financial officer in 2018
* Company will begin an external search for a new CFO, and Rebel will continue to serve as CFO until after appointment of a successor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results