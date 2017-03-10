BRIEF-Alexandria Flour Mills And Bakeries sees 2017-18 FY profit EGP 42 mln
* Sees 2017-18 FY net profit EGP 42 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2qrxF7D) Further company coverage:
March 10 Jackspeed Corporation Ltd:
* On 10 March 2017, entered into a conditional subscription agreement with Chua Keng Woon
* Subscriber has agreed to subscribe 50.2 million new ordinary shares at a subscription price of S$0.11385 per subscription share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees 2017-18 FY net profit EGP 42 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2qrxF7D) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.